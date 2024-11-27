6 Best spots around Hyderabad to stargaze the winter nights away

As winter settles in Hyderabad, the city starts to slow down, offering the perfect opportunity to embrace the quiet allure of the night. The cooler temperature and crisp air create the ideal conditions for stargazing, as the sky clears up and presents a canvas full of stars.

Whether you are looking for the best spots to stargaze or simply want to escape into the cosmos, Hyderabad has several locations that offer perfect views of the stars.

So, from the hills surrounding the city to the tranquil lakes and reservoirs, this guide by Siasat.com takes you through the best stargazing spots in and around Hyderabad.

1. Ameenpur Lake

Known as a biodiversity heritage site, Ameenpur Lake is a popular spot for bird watching. However, very few know it is also a perfect spot for stargazing. Its relatively remote location away from the heavy urban lighting allows a clear view of the stars. While camping is not ideal in this location, you can park your car nearby and stargaze for a few hours.

Location- Sangareddy district, approximately 25 km from Hyderabad.

2. Moula Ali Hill

While the hill is a historic site with religious significance, it is also an ideal spot for stargazing due to its panoramic views of Hyderabad. Its elevation makes it a natural observatory, minimizing light pollution from the city below. The climb to the top is a rewarding adventure, and the hill becomes a favored spot for stargazers looking to observe constellations away from city lights.

Location- Secunderabad, 15 km from Hyderabad city center

3. Taramati Baradari

This historical site not only boasts cultural charm but also offers a unique stargazing experience. The slightly elevated location helps reduce city light interference. Built during the Qutb Shahi era, the Baradari adds a historical and cultural dimension to the experience. Its proximity to the city makes it convenient yet tranquil

Location- Ibrahim Bagh, near Golconda Fort

4. Ananthagiri Hills

A popular retreat for nature lovers, Ananthagiri Hills offers an idyllic setting for stargazing. Surrounded by dense forests and away from urban distractions, the hills provide one of the best night sky views near Hyderabad. It’s also a great destination for trekking and camping, which can complement your stargazing plans.

Location- Near Vikarabad, 80 km from Hyderabad

5. Bhongir Fort

Bhongir Fort, with its historic charm and elevated terrain, doubles as a fantastic stargazing spot. The fort’s structure allows visitors to explore different vantage points for observing the night sky. Its remote location keeps light pollution to a minimum, offering a stellar viewing experience. A visit here combines a historical exploration with an evening under the stars​

Location- Nalgonda district, nearly 35 km from Hyderabad

6. Kotpally Reservoir

This reservoir is known for its peaceful surroundings, perfect for stargazing in solitude. The still waters of Kotpally Reservoir create a mesmerizing mirror effect of the stars, adding magic to the night. Popular among campers, this spot offers a complete nature retreat. It’s best to arrive before sunset to secure a good spot and settle in for the stargazing experience​

Location- Near Vikarabad, 95 km from Hyderabad

Tips for Stargazing in Hyderabad

For the best experience visit during a new moon for darker skies.

Carry essentials like binoculars, flashlights, snacks, water, and warm clothing.