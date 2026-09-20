6 booked for claims HC ‘reprimanded’ UP cops in Ayush Malik case

Shamli: Uttar Pradesh Police have booked three Muslim journalists, a lawyer, and two social media users for posting “misleading and factless” posts about the Allahabad High Court “reprimanding” Shamli Police during the Ayush Malik case proceedings.

The High Court on September 16 held that Malik converted by his own choice to Islam and married a Muslim woman against his wishes. It disposed of a habeas corpus petition that had alleged the 31-year-old was being illegally detained by his father over the conversion and marriage.

Also Read Ayush Malik converted to Islam by choice, rules Allahabad HC

The same day, a first information report (FIR) was registered at Kotwali Shamli police station against journalist Karishma Aziz and Nikhat Ali, advocate Syed Kaif Hasan, Wasim Akram Tyagi, The Muslim, and Nadeem Saifi. They were booked under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which criminalises sharing or publishing false news, rumours, or alarms to create hatred, enmity, or ill-will.

The case was registered following a complaint by Sub-Inspector Mohd Jahangir, according to Maktoob Media. The FIR alleged that the six users circulated posts on social media stating that the Allahabad High Court had reprimanded Shamli Police.

The police, however, said the posts were misleading and factless, and that the accused presented a “distorted” version of the High Court order on X and Facebook “in a manner capable of affecting public peace.”

Ayush Malik case

During the court proceedings, it was submitted that Malik, of his own free will and volition, renounced Hinduism and embraced Islam without any coercion, undue influence or inducement.

According to the petition, Malik had known the woman since 2018, and he converted in 2023 before their nikah was solemnised in Delhi despite opposition from his family.

His father, Devraj Singh Malik, has alleged that the conversion was the result of influence exerted by the woman’s family, with the eventual aim of gaining access to the Malik family’s property. He lodged a police complaint after the marriage, leading to an FIR under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, and BNS against the son’s wife, Chandni Qureshi, and her relatives at Shamli Police Station on June 6 this year.

Qureshi and her father were arrested under the Act and spent several months in jail.