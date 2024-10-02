6 Celebs who survived gunshot incidents: Govinda to Rakesh Roshan

Mumbai: Gunshot incidents can affect anyone, including celebrities. While some lives are tragically lost, others survive and inspire with their strength and recovery. Here are the stories of six celebrities who survived gunshot incidents and demonstrated incredible resilience.

Govinda: Accidental Shooting in 2024

Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally shot himself on October 1, 2024. While preparing for a trip to Kolkata, his licensed gun slipped from his hand and discharged, hitting his leg. He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai, where doctors successfully removed the bullet. Fortunately, Govinda is recovering well.

Rakesh Roshan: Targeted Attack in 2000

Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan was shot on January 21, 2000, in an attack linked to organized crime. The incident occurred after the success of his film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Despite being shot in the arm and chest, Roshan asked his driver to take him to the police before heading to the hospital. He recovered fully and continued his successful career.

Bob Marley: Assassination Attempt in 1976

Reggae legend Bob Marley was shot in a politically motivated attack in 1976. Despite being injured, Marley performed at a concert just days later, showing his commitment to peace and unity. His survival became a symbol of strength during difficult times in Jamaica.

50 Cent: Shot Nine Times in 2000

Rapper 50 Cent survived a brutal attack on May 24, 2000. Outside his grandmother’s house in Queens, New York, he was shot nine times in a drive-by shooting. Miraculously, 50 Cent survived injuries to his hand, legs, and face. His near-death experience influenced his music, making him a symbol of survival and resilience.

Lil Wayne: Childhood Accident

At age 12, rapper Lil Wayne accidentally shot himself in the chest while playing with a gun at home. He survived after receiving emergency treatment and went on to become one of the world’s top rappers. His experience shaped his outlook on life and inspired him to work harder toward success.

Jennifer O’Neill: Accidental Shooting in 1982

Actress Jennifer O’Neill accidentally shot herself in the hip and abdomen while checking her husband’s gun for safety in 1982. She survived after quick medical attention and has since become an advocate for gun safety.