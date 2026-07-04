6-day-old ailing newborn abandoned at Hyderabad hospital

With no relative coming forward to claim the child, the hospital's Resident Medical Officer approached the Nampally police, who registered a case and began investigating.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A couple from Odisha allegedly abandoned their six-day-old son at Niloufer Hospital in Nampally after admitting him for treatment, prompting hospital staff to file a police complaint.

According to local reports, the infant, who was suffering from respiratory problems, was admitted to the hospital on April 25. His parents subsequently left the premises and could not be traced despite hospital staff searching for them

With no relative coming forward to claim the child, the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer approached the Nampally police, who registered a case and began investigating.

Subhan Bakery

Doctors at Hyderabad hospital treated the baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and stabilised his condition. He has since been shifted to Shishu Vihar for continued care.

Police said they are working to trace and arrest the baby’s parents.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button