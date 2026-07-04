6-day-old ailing newborn abandoned at Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: A couple from Odisha allegedly abandoned their six-day-old son at Niloufer Hospital in Nampally after admitting him for treatment, prompting hospital staff to file a police complaint.

According to local reports, the infant, who was suffering from respiratory problems, was admitted to the hospital on April 25. His parents subsequently left the premises and could not be traced despite hospital staff searching for them

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With no relative coming forward to claim the child, the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer approached the Nampally police, who registered a case and began investigating.

Doctors at Hyderabad hospital treated the baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and stabilised his condition. He has since been shifted to Shishu Vihar for continued care.

Police said they are working to trace and arrest the baby’s parents.