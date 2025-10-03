6 Exciting events to attend in Hyderabad this weekend (Oct 4-5)

Hyderabad is buzzing with events this weekend, offering everything from soulful music to comedy, shopping, and even a cat show. The city has something for everyone whether you’re in the mood for a cultural evening, a fun family outing, or just a night of laughter with friends.

As the monsoon evenings get cooler, the city’s entertainment scene is heating up. From qawwali on the calm waters of Hussain Sagar to live Bollywood beats at Prism, from shopping sprees at District Bazaar to stand-up comedy that will leave you in splits the lineup is as diverse as Hyderabad itself. If you’re wondering where to go, here are six handpicked events you shouldn’t miss this weekend.

1. Qawwali on Boat 4.0

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of live qawwali on a boat as it sails across Hussain Sagar. Dedicated to the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the performance blends soulful music with the serene lake setting. The 2-hour show includes Hyderabadi biryani dinner onboard, making it a rare mix of culture, cuisine, and scenic beauty. Boarding begins at 8:45 PM, and seats are limited.

Location: Lumbini Park, Hussain Sagar

Date: Saturday, October 5, 8:45 PM onwards

Tickets: Rs. 999 onwards, available on AllEvents and BookMyShow

2. District Bazaar

This lively weekend bazaar brings together fashion, food, art, and crafts from across India. From trendy clothing and quirky home décor to delicious street food, it’s the perfect spot for families and friends to shop, explore, and soak in the festive atmosphere.

Location: Kings Palace, Guddimalkapur

Date: October 4-6

Tickets: Rs. 100 entry, available at venue and BookMyShow

3. Hyderabad Cat Championship

Cat lovers, this one’s for you. Watch rare breeds compete in the championship, meet breeders, attend pet care workshops, and even explore adoption options for rescued cats. Expect plenty of purrs, cuteness, and photo-worthy moments.

Location: HF Convention, near Fish Building

Date: Sunday, October 6

Tickets: Rs. 300, available on Paytm Insider

4. Classical Sufi Qawwali – Shahbaz Hussain Love

Renowned qawwal Shahbaz Hussain will take the stage for an evening filled with powerful classical and Sufi renditions. His performance is known to transport audiences into a world of devotion and timeless melodies, a must for lovers of traditional music.

Location: Akan, Hyderabad

Date: Saturday, October 5

Tickets: Rs. 499 onwards, on BookMyShow

5. Hyderabad Karaoke Open Mic

Hyderabad Open Mic Karaoke event is for all Music Lovers, who can gather at one place and enjoy the live music. Connect with other music artists and singers. Join Our Community of Music Lovers. Prepare any 2 songs of your choice in Karaoke.

Location: Krishna Studio,Hyderabad

Date: Sunday, October 5

Tickets: Rs.149 onwards.

6. Harsh Gujral Live

Stand-up star Harsh Gujral brings his sharp wit and relatable jokes to Hyderabad. Known for his hilarious takes on everyday life, Gujral’s show promises an evening of non-stop laughter, the perfect way to wrap up the weekend.

Location: Studio XO Restaurant

Date: Sunday, October 5

Tickets: Rs. 999 onwards, on BookMyShow

Where to Buy Tickets: Most event tickets are available on BookMyShow and Paytm Insider, while District Bazaar entry passes can also be purchased directly at the venue.