6 films that changed the game for Tollywood

Hyderabad: Tollywood has seen significant growth and transformation over the years. Several films have played a pivotal role in redefining its reach and impact on Indian cinema. Here, we explore five monumental films that have been game changers for Tollywood, contributing to its recognition and success on a national and international level.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017)

The Baahubali series, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, revolutionized the Indian film industry. The first part, “Baahubali: The Beginning,” and its sequel, “Baahubali: The Conclusion,” opened the Pan-India market for the Telugu film industry. These films showcased grand storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and compelling performances, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema.

Baahubali: The Conclusion became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time, with a global collection of over Rs. 1,800 crore. It was the first Indian film to gross over Rs. 1,000 crore.

RRR (2022)

RRR is another masterpiece from S. S. Rajamouli that gained global recognition. The film’s grandeur, historical narrative, and powerful performances received accolades from both domestic and international audiences.

RRR grossed over Rs. 1,200 crores worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

The film brought international media attention to Telugu cinema, further solidifying its position on the global stage. “RRR” was celebrated for its storytelling, direction, and high production values, earning praise from critics worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Kalki 2898 AD, is a science fiction film that promises to be a game changer. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this ambitious project aims to remove the tag of S. S. Rajamouli (SSR) being the sole creator of Rs. 1,000 crore grosser.

The epic science-fiction film had crossed another milestone, entering the Rs. 900 crore club, making it only the 10th Indian movie to surpass this mark.

Salaar (2023)

Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of “KGF” fame, is another highly anticipated film that has already created records at Box Office.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has gained global momentum, captivating audiences and dominating the box office. Following its massive success in India with Rs 700 crore in collections

Pushpa: The Rise (2021)

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, proved that films with a normal budget and mass content could achieve pan-India success. The film’s rustic narrative, gripping storyline, and Allu Arjun’s stellar performance won hearts nationwide.

Pushpa: The Rise grossed over Rs. 365 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu films.

These six films have significantly contributed to the evolution and recognition of Telugu cinema. They have showcased the industry’s ability to produce high-quality, engaging films that appeal to both national and international audiences. With visionary directors, talented actors, and compelling stories, Tollywood continues to set new standards and inspire the Indian film industry at large. Among these game changers, Prabhas stands out as part of three monumental projects, further solidifying his status as a leading figure in Indian cinema.