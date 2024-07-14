6 flyovers, underpasses to come around KBR Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Congress government has reportedly given a green signal for developing six flyovers and underpasses around the KBR park in Hyderabad to manage traffic.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has estimated the cost of the construction of six flyovers to be nearly Rs 586 crores. The civic body will first however take consultations and draw 3D walkthroughs of the upcoming flyovers and underpasses around KBR, reported TNIE.

Six junctions around the KBR Park will be examined for traffic congestion, design specifications and the impact of the flyovers on the congestion.

According to the report, the previous BRS government, under the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) had brought into action the plans for the construction of flyovers and underpasses in the prime area of Hyderabad, seeking permission for felling a few hundred trees around KBR park for the purpose.

The move also required the lifting of restrictions for construction around the KBR park which was diluted over the years. A GO from 2016, under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule also lifted all height restrictions of construction near the park.

Chief minister Revanth Reddy is focusing on developing the city and the areas around KBR which is the hub of leisure and work in Hyderabad. The areas often witness the movement of VIPs, and the state is confident of receiving due permissions from the centre.

Under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), the former state government in 2015 proposed developing six flyovers and underpasses around KBR Park and other parts of Hyderabad.

Currently, an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of 25 to 35 metres has been demarcated around KBR National Park. The previous government had plans to push it down further in 2015 and sent proposals to the Center, which were approved in 2020.

The Centre stated that the civic body should refrain from axing trees within the park’s first boundary wall since they were within the ESZ. It is to be noted that the government planned to initiate an SRDP project at the park which required the felling of 1,500 trees.

The former government, alongside flyovers, had also proposed underground tunnels in Hyderabad, one of which would run under the KBR Park. The proposed tunnel would connect Banjara Hills Road number 3 and Jubilee Hills Road number 45. The idea was first floated during the BRS tenure. It is now reportedly back under focus.

According to previous reports, the other tunnels proposed in Hyderabad are the following: