Hyderabad: Ranveer Singh is currently riding a career high, and his latest release Dhurandhar is proof of his box office pull. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the high-octane spy thriller opened to packed theatres across India and quickly turned into one of the biggest hits of the year. Audiences have praised the film for its intense action, realistic storytelling, and strong performances by an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun.

Within just one week, Dhurandhar crossed the Rs. 200 crore net mark in India, showing excellent hold even on weekdays. The film also performed well overseas, collecting over Rs. 44 crore outside India, despite missing out on a key international market.

Gulf Countries Ban Dhurandhar

While Dhurandhar continues its dream run at home, the film has hit a major roadblock internationally. The spy thriller has been banned across six Gulf countries, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. According to reports, authorities denied certification due to concerns over the film’s perceived anti Pakistan narrative and sensitive geopolitical themes.

Sources revealed that the makers attempted to secure a Gulf release, knowing its importance for overseas revenue, but none of the countries approved the film’s theme.

Not a New Issue for Bollywood

Dhurandhar is not the first Indian film to face such restrictions. Earlier, films like Fighter, Sky Force, The Diplomat, Article 370, Tiger 3, and The Kashmir Files also faced bans or cuts in parts of the Middle East due to political content.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Buzz

With strong theatrical performance, excitement around the Dhurandhar OTT release is high. Reports suggest its digital rights have been sold for around Rs. 130 crore, though an official streaming date is yet to be announced.