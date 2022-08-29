6 injured in LA bar shooting

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 29th August 2022 10:09 am IST
6 injured in LA bar shooting

Los Angeles: Six people were injured after a man opened fire inside a crowded bar in Los Angeles, local media reported.

The shooting occurred at around 12.45 a.m. on Sunday at the Holiday Bar located at 2471 Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights neighbourhood, Xinhua news agency reported citing the local KTLA TV station as saying.

Also Read
British Navy carrier breaks down after departing for US

Witnesses told police a fight had broken out between several individuals when a man pulled out a gun and fired into the crowd, the KTLA said.

MS Education Academy

It added that four men and two women were wounded, including one victim in critical condition.

The suspect, said to be a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody.

The incident is still being investigated by the police.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button