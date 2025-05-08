6 Last-minute events to celebrate Mother’s Day 2025 in Hyderabad

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you are a big-time procrastinator, chances are you haven’t made any special plans with your mother. Well, don’t worry, as Hyderabad has plenty of events that will help you celebrate the most important woman in your life. Whether you are looking for a one-on-one brunch time with mom or a creative workshop to unwind, the city is buzzing with experiences that don’t require weeks of planning.

What makes these events better is their accessibility; many of them are walk-in friendly or still open for registrations, making them ideal for those who have left things to the eleventh hour. So, if you want to gift her a day of fun or tag along for something different, Siasat.com has curated a list of last-minute Mother’s Day 2025 events in Hyderabad that still have room for you and your mom.

Mother’s Day 2025 events in Hyderabad

1. Mother’s Day brunch at Okra

Treat your mom to a lavish brunch at Okra, the all-day dining restaurant at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre. The event promises a curated selection of gourmet dishes in a relaxed ambience, perfect for family celebrations.

Venue- Hyderabad Marriott Hotel and Convention Centre

Timings- 12:30 pm

Tickets- Contact 040 27522999 for details

2. Pottery and painting workshop

This Mother’s Day special workshop offers a hands-on clay experience with pastel colours, making it a creative and fun way to bond with your mom.

Venue- Forefathers, Hyderabad

Timings- 12 pm to 3 pm

Tickets- Rs. 899

Where to register? BookMyShow

Image Source: BookMyShow

3. Mother’s Day special open mic by Kya Bolte Hyderabad

Celebrate your mom through verse, song, and stories at this heartfelt open mic event. It’s an evening filled with love and laughter, dedicated to the women who raised us.

Venue- Thrivesome Cafe and Community

Timings- 4 pm to 6 pm

Tickets- Rs. 179 onwards

Where to register? District by Zomato

4. AmmaTho Kasepu

Join this unique event that combines joyful entertainment with an interactive Q&A session featuring trusted gynaecologists and paediatricians. It’s an opportunity for warm conversations, health tips, and shared experiences.

Venue- Navika Cafe and Studio

Timings- 5:30 pm

Tickets- Rs. 299 onwards

Where to register? District by Zomato

Image Source: District by Zomato

5. Wonderla Mother’s Day Special

While this is not an event, for an adventurous celebration, head to Wonderla Amusement Park. Enjoy thrilling rides and create unforgettable memories with your mom with their special offers.

Venue- Wonderla Amusement Park

Timings- 11 am to 7 pm

Tickets- Rs. 1592 (Buy 3 get 1 free)

Where to register? Wonderla website

6. Toma Terra Festival

For those seeking a unique and adventurous experience, Toma Terra, India’s first-ever tomato festival inspired by Spain’s La Tomatina, is set to take place in Hyderabad on Mother’s Day.

Venue- Experium Eco Park

Timings- 10 am onwards

Tickets- Rs. 499 onwards

Where to register? BookMyShow

What are your Mother’s Day plans? Comment below.