6 Spots to get iftar boxes in Hyderabad before Ramzan 2025 ends

With just 10 days left for Ramzan to end, the iftar scene in Hyderabad is at its peak with food lovers indulging in the best offerings of the season. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a lavish spread or need a quick, hassle-free iftar option, iftar boxes have become a go-to choice. From traditional favorites like haleem and kebabs to innovative gourmet platters, here are six must-try iftar boxes in Hyderabad before Ramzan 2025 comes to a close.

1. Kebabzadeh

Iftar Combo Box by Kebabzadeh includes dates, fruits, chana dal, samosas and luqaimat.

Price- Rs. 300

2. Coalspark

Touted Hyderabad’s biggest Iftar Box, it includes fresh cut fruits, dates, water, juice, sweet, snack, BBQ chicken, Zafrani Mutton Biryani, Dajaj Tawa Roll and Hyderabadi Mutton Haleem.

Price- Rs. 599

3. Paradise

This box by Paradise includes a banana, dates, water bottle, Mutton Haleem, loaded fries, Coca-Cola and condiments.

Price- Rs. 499

4. Moyaah!

An exquisite Iftar Box, it includes dates, fruits, salad, Burger, wings, chicken strips and a mocktail.

Price- Rs. 499

5. Theobroma

Theobroma’s Iftar Box is a great treat which includes Mango Pineapple juice, Haleem Shepherd’s Pie and Phirni.

Price- Rs. 331

6. Absolute Barbecues

Absolute Barbecues is offering two different types of boxes. First is the Iftar Biryani Combo which includes fruits, dates, Barbecue Chicken Wings, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Biryani. Next is the Iftar Kebab Combo which includes fruits, dates, Tangdi Kebab, Barbecue Chicken Wings, Chicken Tikka with Cajun Spice Sauce.

Price- Iftar Biryani Combo is priced at Rs 379 and Iftar Kebab Combo is priced at Rs. 399.

Have you tried any of these Iftar Boxes? Comment below.