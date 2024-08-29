6 Theatres in Hyderabad to watch Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Hyderabad: Fans of one of the most loved romantic Bollywood movies, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, are in for a nostalgic treat as the cult classic is set to re-release in theaters across India on August 30, 2024. Starring R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan, this film has captivated audiences since its original release with its heartwarming romance and unforgettable soundtrack.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-release In Hyderabad

Hyderabadis will have the opportunity to enjoy this iconic film in select theaters for a limited three-day run from August 30 to September 1. The following cinemas in the city will screen the film:

Cinepolis: Mantra Mall, Attapur INOX: Maheshwari Parmeshwari Mall, Kachiguda INOX: Prism Mall, Hyderabad INOX: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda PVR: Central Mall, Panjagutta PVR: Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices are budget-friendly, ranging from Rs 112 to Rs 250, making it accessible for everyone to relive the film’s timeless charm on the big screen.

Originally produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remains a landmark in Indian cinema. Whether you’re a longtime fan or experiencing it for the first time, this re-release is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the film’s enduring appeal.

Will you be heading to the theaters to watch this classic? Let us know in the comments.