As Hyderabad grows more vibrant with its cultural calendar, workshops have emerged as one of the most rewarding ways to spend a weekend. From cosy cafe corners to bustling creative studios, these interactive sessions are perfect for anyone looking to try something new or dive deeper into a long-time hobby.
Hyderabad is shaping up to be a haven for creativity and learning this weekend, as the city gears up to host an exciting lineup of learning events across various interests. These weekend workshops are not just about picking up a new skill—they’re about connecting with like-minded people, unwinding from the weekly grind, and immersing yourself in something truly engaging.
Siasat.com has a curated list of workshops happening this weekend in Hyderabad that might just inspire your inner artist.
Best weekend plans in Hyderabad for April 2025
1. Pizza Making Workshop
Date- April 20
Timing- 1 pm to 4 pm
Ticket- Rs. 1499 onwards
Venue- Akan, Hyderabad
Where to register? BookMyShow
2. Terrarium Workshop
Date- April 20, Sunday
Timing- 12 pm
Ticket– Rs. 999 onwards
Venue- Akan, Hyderabad
Where to register? BookMyShow
3. Pottery Painting Workshop
Date- April 19 and April 20
Timing- 5 pm to 6 pm
Ticket– Rs. 899 onwards
Venue- Freedom Tree, Hyderabad
Where to register? BookMyShow
4. Canvas Painting Workshop
Date- April 20, Sunday
Timing- 5 pm to 7 pm
Ticket– Rs. 699 onwards
Venue- Urban Nemo Cafe, Hyderabad
Where to register? BookMyShow
5. Couple Art Workshop
Date- April 19 and April 20
Ticket– Rs. 1099 onwards
Venue- Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City
Where to register? BookMyShow
6. Moon Lamp Workshop
Date- April 19 and April 20
Timing- 7 pm to 9 pm
Ticket– Rs. 1199 onwards
Venue- Freedom Tree
Where to register? BookMyShow
What are your plans for this weekend? Comment below.