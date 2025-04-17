As Hyderabad grows more vibrant with its cultural calendar, workshops have emerged as one of the most rewarding ways to spend a weekend. From cosy cafe corners to bustling creative studios, these interactive sessions are perfect for anyone looking to try something new or dive deeper into a long-time hobby.

Hyderabad is shaping up to be a haven for creativity and learning this weekend, as the city gears up to host an exciting lineup of learning events across various interests. These weekend workshops are not just about picking up a new skill—they’re about connecting with like-minded people, unwinding from the weekly grind, and immersing yourself in something truly engaging.

Siasat.com has a curated list of workshops happening this weekend in Hyderabad that might just inspire your inner artist.

Best weekend plans in Hyderabad for April 2025

1. Pizza Making Workshop

Date- April 20

Timing- 1 pm to 4 pm

Ticket- Rs. 1499 onwards

Venue- Akan, Hyderabad

Where to register? BookMyShow

2. Terrarium Workshop

Date- April 20, Sunday

Timing- 12 pm

Ticket– Rs. 999 onwards

Venue- Akan, Hyderabad

Where to register? BookMyShow

3. Pottery Painting Workshop

Date- April 19 and April 20

Timing- 5 pm to 6 pm

Ticket– Rs. 899 onwards

Venue- Freedom Tree, Hyderabad

Where to register? BookMyShow

4. Canvas Painting Workshop

Date- April 20, Sunday

Timing- 5 pm to 7 pm

Ticket– Rs. 699 onwards

Venue- Urban Nemo Cafe, Hyderabad

Where to register? BookMyShow

5. Couple Art Workshop

Date- April 19 and April 20

Ticket– Rs. 1099 onwards

Venue- Hard Rock Cafe, Hitech City

Where to register? BookMyShow

6. Moon Lamp Workshop

Date- April 19 and April 20

Timing- 7 pm to 9 pm

Ticket– Rs. 1199 onwards

Venue- Freedom Tree

Where to register? BookMyShow

What are your plans for this weekend? Comment below.