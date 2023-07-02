6 Things we can expect in Tere Bin’s last episode

Hyderabad: As the popular Pakistani drama Tere Bin is nearing its end, fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome of the tumultuous relationship between lead characters Meerab and Murtasim played by Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali respectively.

Despite the fans’ upset over the storyline, they are eagerly predicting the future of the relationship by counting the couple’s upcoming scenes together. They are also searching for hints about the future of the shaky relationship, and speculating on how the writers will end the drama.

While there is only a little time left for the show to end, here are a few predictions on how the story might end!

1. Murtasim’s separation from Haya

The villain of the series, Haya (played by Sabeena Farooq) finally got her way with Murtasim. After all that she did to ruin Murtasim and Meerub’s lives, it was disappointing to see Haya getting what she truly wants in life – Murtasim Khan.

After the second-to-last episode of Tere Bin was aired, fans were left agitated by the recent developments, particularly Murtasim and Haya’s Nikah. However, it looks like Meerab’s return has evoked conflicting feelings in Murtasim. Fans are speculating that it might trigger a series of events that will eventually lead to Murtasim’s separation from Haya.

2. Meerab’s return to Haweli

Saba’s entry in the show received praise from loyal Tere Bin fans, who appreciated her clarification regarding Meerab’s character. But many fans argue that Meerab should not have gone to Murtasim’s place, considering he is marrying Haya even after learning that Meerab did not run away with Rohail. Others are urging Meerab to take control of her situation and resolve her issues before it’s too late.

3. Muratsim’s reunion with his daughter

Saba is wise enough to put some sanity in Meerub’s head she clearly advises her to go back to Murtasim for Meesam’s sake. She tells Meerub that she needs her father giving her the example that she needs his financial support to raise her daughter well.

Meerub’s foster parents also convince her that she and Meesam both need Murtasim’s support in their life. Meerub for the sake of her daughter might go back to Murtasim

4. Meerism’s reunion

Although there is nothing left in the story to offer us, a happy union might still be possible. Even though fans are unhappy with Murtasim’s decision to leave Meerab, despite their passionate love for each other. They are hoping for a reconciliation and that Murtasim will forgive Meerab.

5. Maryam’s Return

Murtasim’s sister Maryam (played by actress Hira Soomro) is also expected to make a special comeback in the last episode of Tere Bin.

6. Haya’s Wedding With Someone Else

After parting ways with Murtasim, Maa Begum is likely to orchestrate Haya’s wedding done with another suitor and let’s see who will make a surprise entry in the last episode.

The situation has left many fans on edge, as they are anxious to know the fate of the couple’s love. They are knitting possible ways for the reunion of Meerab and Murtasim. With the drama’s popularity showing no signs of slowing down, fans are now eagerly awaiting its conclusion, hoping for a redeeming ending.