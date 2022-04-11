6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch

The incident took place around 3 am

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 11th April 2022 12:11 pm IST
Fire from the chemical factory which claimed six lives

Ahmedabad: Six workers were killed in a blast which triggered a fire in a chemical factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 am in the unit located in Dahej industrial area, some 235 km from Ahmedabad.

The six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during solvent distillation process, Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said.

MS Education Academy

“The blast in the reactor caused a fire in the factory. All the six persons working near the reactor died. The bodies were later recovered and sent for postmortem. The fire was also brought under control,” she said.

No one else was injured in the incident, the official said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button