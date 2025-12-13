Hyderabad: After completing the first leg of his India tour in Kolkata, football legend Lionel Messi is now on his way to Hyderabad. The excitement around his visit is growing with every passing hour, as fans eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar during his Hyderabad stop as part of the G.O.A.T Tour.

Rs 10 Lakh Photo Opportunity Creates Buzz

One of the most talked-about aspects of Messi’s Hyderabad visit is the exclusive meet-and-greet photo session. Each ticket for this private interaction reportedly costs nearly Rs 10 lakh, including GST.

The ticket offers a brief handshake with Messi, a group photograph with six people per photo, buffet access, and entry to the venue. According to a latest report in Gulte, around 60 people from Hyderabad have already booked this premium photo shoot ticket, showing the extreme level of Messi fandom in the city. Reportedly, 40 more slots are available.

Big Plans for Messi Hyderabad Event

Messi will take part in a grand exhibition event at Uppal Stadium. The evening will feature musical performances starting from 5.30 pm, followed by Messi’s arrival at the stadium around 7 to 7.30 pm. He is expected to stay on the ground for nearly an hour.

During the event, Messi will participate in a penalty shootout, interact with children as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, conduct a special masterclass for 24 selected kids, and will be felicitated by the organisers. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is also expected to attend, which has further boosted the buzz.

Kolkata Chaos Raises Questions

While Messi’s visit created massive excitement, his Kolkata appearance ended on a sour note. Fans were disappointed after Messi appeared at Salt Lake Stadium for only about 10 minutes. Angered by the limited interaction despite paying high ticket prices, some fans damaged barricades and threw bottles. Several fans expressed frustration, saying they barely got a glimpse of the football icon.

Despite the mixed reactions, Messi mania continues to sweep India, with Hyderabad now ready to welcome the G.O.A.T in full force.