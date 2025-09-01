60 pc of Gen Z in US support Hamas over Israel: Poll

The poll, conducted by Harvard University in collaboration with The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st September 2025 11:16 pm IST
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest with keffiyehs and signs at Columbia University, New York, on October 12, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march through Columbia University in New York on October 12, 2024, chanting slogans and holding signs in support of Palestinian rights during a campus protest. Photo: AP

Washington: Nearly 60 percent of Generation Z voters between the ages of 18 and 24  in the United States (US) support Hamas rather than Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The poll, conducted by Harvard University in collaboration with The Harris Poll and HarrisX between August 20 and 21, surveyed 2,025 registered voters. Participants were asked,“In the Israel-Hamas conflict, do you support Israel more or Hamas more?”

The results were adjusted to reflect the population’s distribution by age, gender, region, race, income, education, political affiliation, and ideology. Additional weighting was applied to account for respondents’ likelihood of participating online.

MS Teachers

Support for Israel increased steadily with age, while younger voters showed greater sympathy for Hamas. The survey also examined public opinion on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, partisan differences, and perceptions of genocide.

Key findings are summarised below:

CategorySubgroup / AgePercentage
Support for Hamas vs Israel18–24 (Gen Z)60 percent support Hamas
Support for Hamas vs Israel25–3465 percent support Israel
Support for Hamas vs Israel35–4470 percent support Israel
Support for Hamas vs Israel45–5474 percent support Israel
Support for Hamas vs Israel55–6484 percent support Israel
Support for Hamas vs Israel65+89 percent support Israel
Humanitarian crisis (famine accurate)Overall69 percent
Humanitarian crisis (famine accurate)Democrats78 percent
Humanitarian crisis (famine accurate)Republicans65 percent
Humanitarian crisis (famine accurate)Independents65 percent
Responsibility for Gaza crisisOverall61 percent blame Hamas
Responsibility for Gaza crisisYounger votersSlight majority blame Israel
Partisan support for IsraelDemocrats67 percent
Partisan support for IsraelRepublicans82 percent
Partisan support for IsraelIndependents60 percent blame Hamas
Views on genocideOverall50 percent believe Israel is committing genocide
Views on genocideOverall50 percent do not believe Israel is committing genocide
Criticism of IsraelOverall51 percent say criticism is due to human rights concern

The survey comes as Israel’s military campaign continues to devastate Gaza. Nearly 63,500 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, most of them women and children, and the enclave faces severe famine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st September 2025 11:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button