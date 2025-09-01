60 pc of Gen Z in US support Hamas over Israel: Poll

Washington: Nearly 60 percent of Generation Z voters between the ages of 18 and 24 in the United States (US) support Hamas rather than Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The poll, conducted by Harvard University in collaboration with The Harris Poll and HarrisX between August 20 and 21, surveyed 2,025 registered voters. Participants were asked,“In the Israel-Hamas conflict, do you support Israel more or Hamas more?”

The results were adjusted to reflect the population’s distribution by age, gender, region, race, income, education, political affiliation, and ideology. Additional weighting was applied to account for respondents’ likelihood of participating online.

Support for Israel increased steadily with age, while younger voters showed greater sympathy for Hamas. The survey also examined public opinion on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, partisan differences, and perceptions of genocide.

Key findings are summarised below:

Category Subgroup / Age Percentage Support for Hamas vs Israel 18–24 (Gen Z) 60 percent support Hamas Support for Hamas vs Israel 25–34 65 percent support Israel Support for Hamas vs Israel 35–44 70 percent support Israel Support for Hamas vs Israel 45–54 74 percent support Israel Support for Hamas vs Israel 55–64 84 percent support Israel Support for Hamas vs Israel 65+ 89 percent support Israel Humanitarian crisis (famine accurate) Overall 69 percent Humanitarian crisis (famine accurate) Democrats 78 percent Humanitarian crisis (famine accurate) Republicans 65 percent Humanitarian crisis (famine accurate) Independents 65 percent Responsibility for Gaza crisis Overall 61 percent blame Hamas Responsibility for Gaza crisis Younger voters Slight majority blame Israel Partisan support for Israel Democrats 67 percent Partisan support for Israel Republicans 82 percent Partisan support for Israel Independents 60 percent blame Hamas Views on genocide Overall 50 percent believe Israel is committing genocide Views on genocide Overall 50 percent do not believe Israel is committing genocide Criticism of Israel Overall 51 percent say criticism is due to human rights concern

The survey comes as Israel’s military campaign continues to devastate Gaza. Nearly 63,500 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023, most of them women and children, and the enclave faces severe famine.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).