60 percent militants killed in J&K in 2024 were Pakistanis: Army report

Indian security forces have successfully neutralised 75 terrorists during 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir, with nearly 60 per cent of them being Pakistani nationals, India Today reported citing Army officials.

The geographical expansion of these anti-militant operations includes multiple districts in Jammu such as Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, and Rajouri among others in the Jammu region.

In the Kashmir Valley, foreign militants were killed in Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, and Kulgam districts. Baramulla district turned out to be one of the most important hotspots with 14 non-local militants killed during nine encounters.

Some significant elimination zones were the Sabura Nala area of the Uri sector, the Main Uri sector, Kamalkot Uri along the LoC and various hinterland areas such as Chak Tappar Kriri, Nowpora and Sagipora.

An official statement declared that the local terrorist group is “almost non-existent”, however, there is little recruitment of local militants as only four locals have joined these groups this year.

According to 2024 army data, 60 terror-related incidents resulted in the deaths of 122 out of which 32 were civilians and 26 were security forces personnel.