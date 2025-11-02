60-year-old Telangana ASI dies after being hit by water tanker

Other police personnel rushed to his aid, but he died on the spot.

Water tanker hits an Telangana ASI
A Telangana assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died after he was hit by a water tanker in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the Basheerabad police station in Vikarabad district, Telangana, died after being hit by a water tanker.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 1, when 60-year-old ASI Devising was stationed at the PSE Gardens.

CCTV footage shows the officer standing by the roadside when the tanker passed by and accidentally hit him. Other police personnel rushed to his aid, but Devising died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the water tanker driver

