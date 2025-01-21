600 kg of animal meat being transported to Hyderabad seized in AP

Hyderabad: 600 kg of animal meat allegedly being transported to Hyderabad was seized in Anakapalle district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, January 21.

“On Monday, we received information that cattle meat is being illegally transported. Based on the information a vehicle checking exercise was conducted at Vempadu Toll Plaza. The meat was being transported from West Bengal to Hyderabad,” said the Anakapalle circle inspector.

He further said that the container containing the meat was seized, the driver was detained and steps were taken to bury the meat.

"The Vehicle has been seized by the police and the meat is being buried" said CI Kumar Swamy

This crackdown on the transport of meat, deeming it to be illegal, is part of a larger pattern which is often observed in several BJP-ruled states where raids and seizures of cattle and meat have become increasingly common.

Since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by N Chandrababu Naidu, allied with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the local authorities have seemingly been emboldened to adopt stricter measures against cattle-related offences.

Such operations are not isolated incidents with reports indicating that this strategy aligns with the BJP’s ideological stance on cow protection and beef consumption. This intertwines with religious sentiments and communal tensions as it often targets the Muslim community.