Maoist Chalapati among 12 killed at Chhattisgarh-Odisha border
Bhubaneswar: Twelve more Maoists including senior leader Chalapati were killed in a gunfight between security personnel and left-wing extremists along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Tuesday, police said.

As two women red rebels were gunned down on Monday, the total number of Maoists killed in the ongoing inter-state operation mounted to 14, a senior officer said.

The operations were being conducted by the police forces of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and CRPF, he said.

“In the ongoing operation, 12 more Maoists have been killed during late night and early morning in an exchange of fire with SOG (special operation group) team during the ongoing joint inter-state operation,” the Odisha Police said in a statement.

The number of Maoists killed in the joint operation at the Kularighat reserve forest in Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Nuapada district of Odisha, increased to 14, the officer said.

“The number of Maoist casualties may increase. Arms and ammunition have been seized in massive amounts,” he added.

