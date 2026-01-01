605 held for drunk driving in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: As many as 605 people were arrested for drunk driving in Malkajgiri Commissionerate on Wednesday, December 31 during New Year’s Eve.

Among those caught, 230 had a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 100 and eight had a BAC of 300. According to a press release from the Malkajgiri Commissionerate, most number of drunk driving cases were reported from n LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal, Kushaiguda.

The Malkajgiri police said the crackdown against drunk driving would continue in order to ensure safety on roads.

The special focus on drunk driving will continue in Malkajgiri Commissionerate limits to ensure road safety as part of our “Zero Tolerance” policy towards drunk driving.

New Commissionerates in Telangana

The Malkajgiri Commissionerate is one of the two new commissionerates created by the Telangana government on December 29.

Under the new police limits, key areas such as the Assembly, Secretariat, Begumpet, Shamshabad Airport, and Budvel High Court have been brought under the Hyderabad Commissionerate, the state government said.

The Telangana government had last month announced the merger of 27 municipal urban bodies into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, expanding its size from 625 square kilometres to a little over 2,000 sq km now. Prior to this, the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led government also announced that it was going to set up Future City, a greenfield smart city project, which would essentially expand Hyderabad’s boundaries.



