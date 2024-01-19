6090 Palestinians held by Israel in West Bank since Oct 7

Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces have arrested 6,090 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7.

In a joint statement, the Commission for Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said the arrests were made in the towns of Hebron, Bethlehem, Tulkarm, Nablus, Ramallah and Jerusalem.

The report revealed that some individuals were arrested at home, detained at military checkpoints, coerced to surrender, or taken hostage.

The Israeli forces conduct daily raids on West Bank villages and towns, resulting in confrontations, arrests, and the use of gas bombs against Palestinians.

The war in Gaza has led to a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank. Since October 7, at least 360 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank.

Health authorities in Gaza report more than 24,600 Palestinian deaths, including children and women, while the Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.