6100 join Cyberabad 5K Run; CP stresses fitness, social service

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Dr M Ramesh, on Saturday, August 29, said cultivating social responsibility must go hand in hand with physical fitness, as the 5K Run under the 15th NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2026 drew around 6,100 participants along the HICC-HITEX stretch without any untoward incident.

Organised by the Rohini Foundation under the theme “Run for a Cause,” the run aimed to promote healthy living while drawing attention to social service initiatives. Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Srijana joined Ramesh, along with students, runners and members of the public, at the event.

Ramesh said regular physical activity such as running and walking was essential to building a healthy society, and that drawing people into social service programmes would deepen the spirit of service in the community.

He also backed the “No cell phones – books are a kiss” campaign, which encourages children to spend less time on phones and develop a habit of reading. Supplying storybooks and writing materials to underprivileged children, he said, would help nurture their love of reading and expand their knowledge.

The event also highlighted the Rohini Foundation’s “Power of 100” initiative, built on the concept of “100 people, Rs 100 each, one powerful change,” which seeks to show how small individual contributions can add up to significant collective impact and encourage a sense of civic responsibility.

Cyberabad Police credited the smooth conduct of the run, held with close to 6,100 participants, to coordination between the Rohini Foundation, marathon organisers, runners, students, the public and police personnel, and thanked all those involved.

The 5K Run was part of the broader NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, which also features 10K, half marathon and full marathon categories, with the main races scheduled for Sunday, August 30.