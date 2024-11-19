614 applications received at Prajavani in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A total of 614 applications were received by the Telangana government during the Prajavani programme on Tuesday, November 29, held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

According to officials, 210 applications were received by the backward-class welfare department, 112 complaints by the panchayati raj and rural development department, 75 grievances by the power department, 65 revenue-related issues, 38 for hume department, two for pravasi pravavani and 112 for other departments.

The applications were reviewed by state planning commission vice chairperson Dr Chinna Reddy who attended the event in person.

On November 8, a total of 471 grievances were received by the Telangana government during the Prajavani programme.

According to officials, 156 applications were received by the backward-class welfare department, 87 complaints by the panchayati raj and rural development department, 75 grievances by the power department, 50 revenue-related grievances, four at the counter, and 99 applications by various other state departments.

On 1 October, the Telangana Prajavani programme received 384 applications, also held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan. Last week, the highest number of applications were received by the minority welfare department, which received 255 grievances.