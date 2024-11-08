Hyderabad: 471 applications recieved at Praja Bhavan Prajavani

Hyderabad: A total of 471 grievances were received by the Telangana government during the Prajavani programme on Friday, 8 November, held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Panjagutta, Hyderabad.

According to officials, 156 applications were received by the backward-class welfare department, 87 complaints by the panchayati raj and rural development department, 75 grievances by the power department, 50 revenue-related grievances, four at the counter, and 99 applications by various other state departments.

The applications were reviewed by state planning commission vice chairperson Dr Chinna Reddy and public administration special officer Divya, who attended the event in person.

On 1 October, the Telangana Prajavani programme received 384 applications, also held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan. Last week, the highest number of applications were received by the minority welfare department, which received 255 grievances.