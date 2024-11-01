Hyderabad: 384 applications received at Prajavani program

Hyderabad: A total of 384 applications were received in the Prajavani program held at Mahatma Jyotiba Poole Praja Bhavan on Friday, November 1.

Officials reported that the highest number of applications, 255, were directed to the minority welfare department. The panchayati raj and rural development department received 60 applications, while 24 were submitted to the electricity department.

Additionally, 15 applications were related to revenue issues and 31 for various other departments.

State Planning Commission vice chairman Dr Chinna Reddy, and Public Administration special officer Divya participated in this program and received applications.

On October 29, a total of 588 applications were received in the Prajavani program.

Officials reported that the highest number of applications, 221, were directed to the minority welfare department. The panchayati raj and rural development department received 98 applications, while 84 were submitted to the power department.

Additionally, 55 applications were related to revenue issues, four for pravasi prajavani, and 126 for various other departments.

On October 25, a total of 509 applications were submitted during the Prajavani program. According to officials, the minority welfare department received 200 applications, while the revenue department received 76.

Additionally, 57 applications were directed to the electricity department, 35 to the panchayati raj and rural development department, five to pravasi prajavani, and 136 applications were filed under other departments.