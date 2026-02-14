62 pc Gen Z and Millennials continue to back gold as safest investment bet

Mumbai: Gold remains the most trusted investment for young Indians despite growing access to modern financial products, with 62 per cent of respondents choosing the metal as the first choice for investment, according to a survey.

The survey also revealed that 66.7 per cent of respondents stated that gold purchases are largely their personal decisions, and nearly 62 per cent stated that their most recent gold purchase was below 5 grams, indicating the changing nature of how the Gen Z and Millennials look at gold.

The Smytten PulseAI survey, conducted with 5,000 consumers aged between 18 and 39, captured how tradition-led buying is steadily giving way to a more individual, logic-driven approach.

According to the survey, 61.9 per cent of respondents would choose gold if they had Rs 25,000 to invest today, far ahead of mutual funds (16.6 per cent), fixed deposits (13 per cent), stocks (6.6 per cent) and crypto (1.9 per cent).

During times of economic uncertainty, 65.7 per cent said gold feels like the safest option compared to bank savings, mutual funds or equities, it stated.

These findings underline gold’s enduring role as the financial fallback across both Gen Z and Millennials.

The survey pointed to a clear move away from large, infrequent purchases toward lighter, more regular buying, as 61.9 per cent of recent purchases were below 5 grams, with 27.5 per cent buying less than 2 grams and 34.4 per cent buying between 2 and 5 grams.

For many first-time buyers, entry into gold is no longer limited to weddings. Nearly 24 per cent said their first gold purchase was triggered by their first salary or personal income, while 23.9 per cent cited an investment decision.