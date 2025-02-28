62-year-old NIMS professor found dead in Lingam cheruvu

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old biochemistry professor from NIMS Hospital, was found dead in Hyderabad’s Lingam Cheruvu on Thursday, February 27.

The victim has been identified as Dr M Vijay Bhaskar. He had been reported missing earlier this week after leaving his Mettuguda residence without informing anyone.

According to reports, the victim left home early on February 25, leaving his mobile phones behind. When he did not return by evening, his wife, Sujatha, filed a missing complaint, leading to a police search.

On Thursday, locals spotted a body in Lingam Cheruvu and alerted the police. Upon arrival, police suspected it to be Dr Bhaskar.

Preliminary investigations suggest that he was facing financial distress. Police suspect financial pressure may have led to suicide.

However, the exact cause and motive are yet to be established.

Further investigation is ongoing.