NIMS doctors ends life by administering herself anesthesia injection

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old doctor working in the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Begumpet on Friday, July 5.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Prachikar Kumar, who also a professor in the anesthesia department of the hospital. It is suspected that the deceased have administered an anesthesia injection to herself on Friday evening.

After attending duty at the hospital, she went to the flat , but as she was not responding to phone calls, her husband, who is also a doctor, rushed to the house and found the door locked from inside. He broke open the door with help from neighbors and found his wife in an unconscious state.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The reason for her resorting to the extreme step is under investigation, the official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.