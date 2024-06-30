Hyderabad: Minor girl among 4 die of suicide in separate incidents

Hyderabad: In a series of suicide cases reported around the city, a 12-year-old student died by suicide at her residence in Kachiguda on Saturday, June 29.

The victim has been identified as Hatkari Rukitha, a 7th grade student who lived along with her parents and a younger sister in Lingampally, Kachiguda. On Saturday afternoon, her father, Ganesh, was going to attend a function, and Rukitha wanted to accompany him. However, for some reasons, Ganesh did not take her along to the function.

Later, when her mother went out, the victim locked the door from inside and hung herself in the room using a scarf. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Spike in number of suicides in Hyderabad

Recently, a 22-year-old homemaker died by suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling over alleged harassment by her husband.

The victim has been identified as Fathima Bi, who married the accused, Mohammed Mahmood, and stayed in Hakeem Hills in Attapur. They have two children.

According to the reports, the family informed a police official that the accused frequently returned home under the influence of alcohol and picked fights over petty issues. She allegedly slipped into depression due to continued harassment.

A case has been registered under sections 306 (Abetment of Suicide) and 498 A (Subject to Cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Adding to the series of distressing incidents, a 34-year-old businessman died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling using a scarf over financial problems on Saturday night, June 29.

The victim has been identified as K. Sampath Kumar, a resident of Doodhbowli in Kamatipura. He was married ten years ago, and the couple has two children aged 12 and 14.

According to reports, on Saturday night, his wife went out to run some errands. When she returned home, she discovered the victim hanging from the ceiling fan using a scarf. Upon receiving information, the police reached the house and shifted the body to a hospital for a postmortem examination.

As the tragic incidents continue to unfold, a 26-year-old woman, who was allegedly upset after an argument with her husband, died by suicide in her house at RB Nagar in Shamshabad on Friday, June 28. She also attempted to kill her children, but they survived.

The victim has been identified as Priyanka, a native of Bidar in Karnataka. She was reportedly upset for the past few days, and on Friday, in the absence of her family members, she tried to kill her children by ingesting poison and later hanged herself.

However, when the husband learned about the incident. He rushed her two children, Aadvik (3) and Aaradhya (7 months), to the hospital, who are currently in stable condition.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.