62pc of Hyderabad residents snack more when happy: Report

Hyderabad: Around 62 percent of Hyderabad residents snack more when happy, using snacks to boost their mood, according to the STTEM 2.0 Snacking Report released on Thursday, March 20 by Godrej Foods.

From parties to binge-watching: Snacking trends in Hyderabad

The survey mentioned several snacking trends in Hyderabad, revealing that 45 percent of residents prefer frozen snacks during parties and celebrations, while an equal percentage opt for them on weekends for a relaxing treat.

Live sporting events also drive snacking habits, with 50 percent indulging in their favourite bites while watching the games. Binge-watching remains a popular snacking occasion, as 54 percent of residents enjoy snacks while watching web series, movies, or TV shows.

Even romantic moments get a snacking twist, with 16 percent of Hyderabad’s residents incorporating snacks into their special occasions. Additionally, 17 percent of students find comfort in snacking during exam preparation, using it as a way to relieve stress and stay motivated.

While snacks are often seen as a quick hunger fix, they play a bigger role in emotional well-being.

The report suggests that people in Hyderabad snack not just to satisfy cravings but to elevate their moods. From celebrating small wins to finding comfort during stressful times, snacking has become a go-to emotional booster.

Commenting on the evolving snacking culture, the lead of marketing and Innovation, at Godrej Foods, Anushree Dewen, stated, “As innovations in frozen food technology continue to evolve, consumers can now enjoy their favourite snacks effortlessly, anytime they crave a moment of comfort. It’s incredible how freezing techniques preserve both flavour and nutrients, making these snacks not just convenient and delicious but also wholesome. A single bite can bring warmth and joy, turning everyday moments into something special.”