65 pc of Secunderabad station revamp complete, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Friday, July 31, that a major chunk of work on the modernisation of the Secunderabad railway station has been completed.

Secunderabad handles nearly 180 trains every day, catering to around 1.5 lakh passengers, says DC. The project is set to transform the travel experience through modern amenities and seamless multimodal connectivity, the minister said.

Once complete, the station will have shopping malls on its sky concourse floor, the first such facility at any railway station in South India, alongside travelators, elevators, escalators, and a sprawling concourse designed along airport lines.

The new terminal at platform number 10 will have separate arrival and departure buildings, allowing passengers to use dedicated entry and exit zones instead of common access points, a feature rarely seen at Indian railway stations.

World-class facilities

A skywalk under construction will connect the station directly to the Secunderabad East and Secunderabad West Metro stations as well as a nearby bus stand, allowing passengers to move between trains, Metro services and buses without stepping onto the road, officials said.

The project also includes a new G+3 station building on the north side, an extension of the existing south-side building, a single roof covering all platforms and tracks, and multi-level parking for around 600 car-equivalent units. The upgraded station will have 26 lifts, 32 escalators, two travelators, four foot overbridges, a 5 MW solar power plant, EV charging points, sewage treatment facilities and rainwater harvesting systems.