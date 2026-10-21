65-yr-old woman murdered, gold stolen in Telangana’s Huzurnagar

Police are examining different possible reasons behind the murder.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Crime scene photo showing police tape at a construction site in Hyderabad after a double murder.
Representational image

Hyderabad: An elderly woman was found murdered at Mudiraj Bazaar in Huzurnagar of Suryapet district, Telangana on Tuesday, October 20.

After the murder, the unknown assailants stole nearly four tulas of gold from her possession.

The victim is identified as 65-year-old Mamidi Ramulamma.

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Following the crime, panic prevailed among the residents of the area.

After getting the information about the murder, Sub-Inspector Naresh and other police personnel visited the scene.

Police are examining different possible reasons behind the murder.

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A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to identify the suspects.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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