650 million views for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, 1 Billion loading

Islamabad: It’s an exciting Monday for all Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fans, as the much-anticipated 28th episode of the hit drama is set to air today! The show, which has taken both India and Pakistan by storm, continues to generate buzz with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Teasers of the upcoming episodes have already promised some major surprises, leaving fans eager for what’s to come.

Starring the charming Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has captured hearts with the pair’s electrifying on-screen chemistry. Fans have been raving about the brilliant cast of supporting characters and villains, who have played a huge part in making the show such a thrilling watch.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Hits 650M Mark

In more good news for the show’s legion of fans, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum recently hit a significant milestone on YouTube, crossing 650 million views by its 27th episode. This comes after the drama had already reached 500 million views after 22 episodes, meaning it gained nearly 150 million views in just a few weeks. With this rapid growth, the show is now well on its way to entering the coveted 1 billion views club — an extraordinary achievement for the team behind it.

More About The Drama

Written by renowned Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by the talented Badar Mehmood, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment. The show boasts an exceptional cast, including Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Mazhar, Maya Khan, Javed Sheikh, and Bushra Ansari. The drama follows the journey of Sharjeena, a kind-hearted and innocent young woman who marries Mustafa, a carefree and reckless man, creating a storyline full of emotional twists and turns.

With the 28th episode just around the corner and major revelations in store, fans are eagerly awaiting what’s next for Sharjeena and Mustafa. Will there be more twists? Only time will tell!