669 offenders booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: A total of 669 people were booked for drunk driving under the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates in a special drive conducted on April 3 and 4.

464 booked under Hyderabad Commissionerate

As many as 464 offenders were booked by the Hyderabad Traffic Police, all of them male. Most of the cases were registered against two-wheeler drivers (408 cases), followed by 30 cases against three-wheeler drivers, 24 four-wheeler drivers and two heavy vehicle drivers.

Age-wise, most of the offenders fell in the 21-30 category, with 178 cases, followed by 140 cases in the 31-40 age bracket and 99 cases in the 41-50 age bracket.

None of the offenders are minors.

Also Read WhatsApp group created to escape drunk driving checks comes to light

205 booked under Cyberabad Commissionerate

On the other hand, 205 offenders were booked in Cyberabad, most cases being registered under the Jeedimetla Traffic Police Station limits, with 29 cases.

This was closely followed by Balanagar Traffic Police Station with 28 cases, Medchal with 26 cases and Raidurgam with 23 cases.

Like Hyderabad, most of the cases were registered against two-wheeler drivers, with 170 cases. Age-wise, most of the offenders fell in the 21-30 bracket with 98 cases.