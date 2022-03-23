670,000 Israeli citizens reside in occupied Palestinian territory: UN envoy

United Nations: Some 670,000 Israeli citizens currently reside in “over 130 illegal settlements and over 100 outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said.

Wennesland told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Israel’s settlement expansion “continues to fuel violence” in the occupied Palestinian territory, “further entrenching the occupation and undermining the right of Palestinians to self-determination and independent statehood.”

As for the call of the Security Council resolution 2334 (2016) on parties to prevent attacks against civilians, the special coordinator said that “unfortunately, daily violence continued.”

This morning, @Twennesland presented the Secretary-General's report on implementation of Security Council resolution 2334 calling on Israel to immediately and completely cease all settlement activity in the OPT/East Jerusalem. His full remarks: https://t.co/EzP8S59fgt pic.twitter.com/b4eOxRVFsL — UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (@UNDPPA) March 22, 2022

Twenty four Palestinians were killed by Israeli security forces during demonstrations, clashes, security operations, attacks and alleged attacks against Israelis, during the reporting period (December 10 to March 18). In addition, Israeli settlers or other civilians perpetrated 144 attacks against Palestinians, according to the envoy.

In total, Palestinians carried out 277 attacks against Israeli civilians during the reporting period, the envoy added.

The envoy observed that the absence of a meaningful peace process to end Israel’s occupation and resolve the conflict, is fuelling a dangerous deterioration that is destabilising the situation across the occupied Palestinian territory.

Wennesland condemns killing of four Israeli civilians

Tor Wennesland strongly condemn the killing of four Israeli civilians that took place on Tuesday evening by an Israeli Arab in Be’er Sheva.

“There is no justification for violence or terrorism,” the Special Coordinator stressed through the statement. “There is nothing heroic in the killing of civilians and there is no excuse for praising such acts”.

Stressing that this is the seventh stabbing attack against Israelis this month, he said these tragic incidents only highlight the urgent need for all leaders to work together against the spiral of violence.