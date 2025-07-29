68‑year‑old Seethappa reportedly killed by stray dogs in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Sixty-eight-year-old Seethappa, a resident of Kempagowdanagar in Yelahanka, is suspected to have died as a result of a stray dog attack, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

However, a postmortem report is still awaited and the cause can be confirmed only after the report, said the Bengaluru civic body in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

Citing local sources, BBMP said the victim had gone to a tea shop near his house at around 3 am on July 28. As there was no one around at that time, it was not clear what exactly happened to Seethappa.

According to BBMP, when somebody spotted a badly injured Seethappa, they registered a complaint with 112, following which police reached the spot. However, when he was taken to Yelahanka Government Health Centre, he was declared brought dead.

No conclusive evidence such as CCTV footage or eyewitness testimony is available, said Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner, Health and Sanitation Department, BBMP, to PTI.

“We can only come to a conclusion when the postmortem report comes, in about 24 hours or so,” he added.

Postmortem is being conducted at M S Ramaiah Hospital.

According to BBMP, the Animal Husbandry Division has so far captured 16 street dogs from the vicinity of the incident and placed them under observation at the Yelahanka Division’s Animal Birth Control and Anti-Rabies Centre.

If the postmortem report confirms that the cause of death was due to street dog bites or attack, compensation will be provided to the family as per the BBMP regulations, added the press release.