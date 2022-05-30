685 qualify civil services exam 2021, Shruti Sharma topper: UPSC

New Delhi: Shruti Sharma has topped the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of candidates selected in the examination.

While Shruti Sharma has topped the examination, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the second and third rank, respectively, the Commission said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

