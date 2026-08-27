69 Indian tourists among those missing after Nepal floods

New Delhi: Over 130 Indians, including many pilgrims on Mansarovar Yatra, were missing and scores of others were stranded in Nepal after flash floods swept through its central districts, unleashing devastation and cutting off affected areas, according to officials in the neighbouring country.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and several states, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have launched helplines for the affected Indians and their kin.

At least 59 of the Indians were pilgrims for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Samrat Tours and Travel agency said. Details regarding the affected Indian nationals remain sparse as the severe flooding in Nepal has disrupted communication links.

Tamil Nadu

The whereabouts of 37 of the 57 tourists from Tamil Nadu are yet to be ascertained, while 20 others have been accounted for, state officials said.

The tourists were reportedly on their way to a temple in the Himalayas.

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Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Coimbatore, claimed 77 of its members who were at an immigration centre were missing.

“There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office,” said its founder Sadhguru, adding that 495 people have returned safely.

The Nepal government later said the entire staff of that particular immigration centre are out of contact.

West Bengal

A 32-member group from Kolkata on Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal who went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday, an official said.

The group, comprising 30 tourists and two tour managers, left the city on August 21 and reached Nepal the following day, he said.

The group reached Rasuwagadhi on Wednesday morning to cross into Tibet. Its members were at the immigration office around 8.30 am when the flash flood struck the area along the Nepal-Tibet border.

“There has been no communication with any of the 32 members since the flash flood struck the area,” the official told PTI.

Apart from Kolkata, residents of Chandannagar in Hooghly and Barasat in North 24 Parganas are also believed to be among those stranded or missing in Nepal, the official said.

The West Bengal government has opened helplines at the state police headquarters in Kolkata to assist families seeking information about relatives who may have been affected in Nepal.

Families can contact (033) 24793311 or 9147890181 for assistance.

Uttar Pradesh

Several people from Uttar Pradesh were believed to be stranded in the neighbouring country. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who had gone to Nepal via road with his associates, was stuck in Pokhara.

“We will reach Kathmandu tomorrow by flight and from there by flight to Delhi because of this situation and leave behind our vehicles as it won’t be possible to travel by road,” the Bhartiya Kisan Union leader said in a video message.

The Relief Commissioner’s Office has issued an advisory for Uttar Pradesh residents affected by the floods in Nepal, urging their relatives to immediately contact the state helpline number 1070 if anyone from the state is stranded in Nepal or requires any assistance.

Maharashtra

Seven tourists from Maharashtra are stuck in Nepal amid flash floods, with latest reports claiming that four of them are safe, officials said.

Efforts are underway to reach out to the other three, they said on Wednesday night.

An official told PTI that state disaster management authorities have established communication with four of the tourists, including two each from Mumbai and Pune.

He said the authorities are preparing a list of people from the state who could be stranded in Nepal due to the floods.

The CMO said a 24-hour control room has been set up at the Mantralaya, which can be reached on the toll-free helpline 1070 or +91-9321587143. Citizens can also send an email to controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in.

Keralam

A team of 36 people touring Nepal was safe and away from the areas affected by the devastating flash floods, state officials said.

Keralam has opened a helpdesk through state-run NORKA-Roots to provide emergency assistance to people from the state affected by the flash floods in Nepal.

NORKA Roots is the field agency for the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs under the state government.

People seeking assistance can contact the NORKA Global Contact Centre at 18004253939 (toll-free) or give a missed call from abroad at +91-8802012345, the statement said.

The CMO urged families unable to contact Malayalis travelling in Nepal to inform the Chief Minister’s Office at 9447111844 or 9747132147.

Sikkim

The Sikkim government has set up a helpline to assist residents whose family members or relatives may be stranded or affected by flash floods in Nepal

“People in Sikkim who have family members or relatives currently in Nepal and affected by the floods are requested to contact the helpline (03592-201145, 03592-202461 and 03592-202256) with relevant details,” the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said.

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu issued emergency numbers for assistance and information related to Indian nationals who have been affected by the flash floods. In a post on X, it said people can contact +977 985 131 6807 or +977 970 910 7500.

Odisha

The Odisha government has set up a control room in New Delhi and issued helpline numbers to assist people from the state who may be stranded or in distress due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal, officials said.

The helpline numbers are +91-7428135044, +91-8527580245 and 011-23012807, a government statement said.

Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Directorate of Odisha Paribar, has been appointed the nodal officer for the task.

“At present, we don’t have any information about any person from the state who went missing,” a government official said.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) has released helpline numbers to assist residents whose family members may be stranded or affected by the flash floods in Nepal.

According to officials, apart from the SEOC numbers – 0135-2710334, 2710335, 2664314, 2664315, 2664316, and 8218867005 – people can also contact the toll-free number 1070.

If any person from the state is stranded in ​​Nepal, or if anyone wishes to share information about any individual, they can contact the helpline numbers, the officials said.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has issued helpline numbers to assist citizens from the state wo may be stranded in Nepal due to the flash floods, officials said.

Chhattisgarh residents can contact the disaster management helpline at 1070 or +91-771-2223471 for assistance and information, they said.