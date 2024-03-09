‘7.3.2024’: Sana Javed’s latest Insta post, what is she hinting?

Islamabad: After the announcement of their marriage in January, Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed remained low-key for some time. The newly-wed couple has now stepped into the limelight, sharing their love journey on social media. They have also been making frequent public appearances and attending cricket matches together.

Sana Javed And Shoaib Malik’s New Photo

Sana Javed recently took to Instagram, sharing glimpses with her husband, Shoaib Malik, who is currently participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with Karachi Kings. The couple was spotted alongside Pakistani cricketers Hassan Ali and Muhammad Nawaz, with Hassan holding a card that read, “Celebrating you every day, Shoaib.”

The pictures capture Sana in an elegant all-black outfit with a blue jacket, while Shoaib opts for a black sweatshirt paired with beige pants. The caption simply notes the date, March 7, 2024.

Sana Javed’s caption ‘7.3.2024’ followed by a heart has caught the attention of netizens and many are wondering what is she hinting at with that date? Or, if it is just a simple caption.

Shoaib Malik had announced his marriage to Sana Javed on Instagram earlier this year. The couple’s union faced public scrutiny and criticism for leaving their respective spouses. Shoaib was previously married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Sana was married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal.

Despite facing backlash, the newlyweds continue to celebrate their love openly.