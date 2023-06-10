7 Actors who refused to work with SRK in Deewangi song

Mumbai: Farah Khan’s directorial Om Shanti Om has now become a cult classic. The film marked the glamorous debut of actress Deepika Padukone. It was the first time we saw the iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika on screen. The ensemble film was not only appreciated for its acting but also its music album. From Shah Rukh performing an item number with Dard-e-Disco to the melodies voice of KK in Main Agar Kahoon, the songs are still popular among all generations.

One such song was Deewangi Deewangi where Farah Khan was able to feature 31 big celebrities. The director-choreographer said that when she was young, she was fascinated by the song John Jani Janardhan from Naseeb and wanted to make something similar for her film.

In the Kapil Sharma Show, the director said she along with her designer friend Manish Malhotra went to each celeb’s house to convince them to be a part of the music video. But some actors still couldn’t be a part of the iconic song due to several reasons.

Here is the list of actors who refused to or could not be a part of the song.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

Farah in the interview with Kapil Sharma said, Shah Rukh personally went to meet the legendary couple, as he is a big fan of the actor, but could not convince them to be a part of the video.

Dev Anand

Farah said that the veteran actor refused to be in attendance by saying, “I don’t do guest appearances.”

Amitabh Bachchan

Bachchan was not able to attend the shoot of the music video as he was busy with the preparation for his son’s wedding to actress Aishwarya Rai. The actor did make an appearance in the movie during an award show sequence.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

The actors were getting married in the same month as the shooting was scheduled to take place. Hence, they could not be a part of the video. Abhishek made an appearance along with his father in the award show sequence.

Aamir Khan

Farah desperately wanted the perfectionist to be a part of the video but couldn’t rope him in as she was busy editing his movie Taare Zameen Par. In 2019 at an IFFI ceremony, the director revealed that the actor had lied to her. She said that the actor told her later that he never wanted to be a part of the song.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena and Shah Rukh’s jodi has graced the silver screen several times, but the actress could not make an appearance for the song as she was pregnant with her son, Ranbirvardan.

Fardeen Khan

The actor was also supposed to be a part of the song but was arrested at Dubai Airport for the possession of drugs.

The celebrities who were a part of the music video were veteran actors like Rekha, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty and Jeetendra. Actresses that have worked with Shah Rukh were also present in the video Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee, among others. Shah Rukh’s contemporaries, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Shetty, and Govinda are just a few of the names.

Farah Khan wanted to make her movie iconic and with this song, that is exactly what she did.