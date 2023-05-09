7 Best cafes for books lovers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s cafe culture has been booming for the past few years, and the city is now home to some of the most charming and cozy cafes that cater to book lovers. Whether you are a literature enthusiast, a bookworm, or just looking for a relaxing place to unwind, these cafes offer the perfect ambience to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. With their comfortable seating, warm lighting, and delicious coffee and tea, these bibliophile-friendly cafes are the ideal destination for those looking to indulge in some quality reading time.

If you are among the bibliophiles, then here is the list of cafes in Hyderabad where people don’t come to paint the town red but to turn pages of interesting books secretly and enjoy coffee and food.

1. Farzi Cafe

Farzi cafe got a new shape last year and over 6,000 books have been racked up for book lovers here. The cafe is located in Jubilee Hills and scores of customers visit here to have coffee while reading books. Lifestyle, food, fitness, health, sports, art, and culture-related books are available at the café. Take a sip of coffee and read your favourite author’s ideas.

2. Comic Social

Comic Social is the first comic-themed café in the city which not only serves Italian and continental food but offers a wide variety of comic books to read. The cafe has a huge collection of rare comic books and is a must-visit cafe for those who love to read these kind of books. Marvel and DC enthusiasts would fall in love with this place.

3. Roast 24 Seven

The uniqueness of this cafe is that it opens at 6:00 am early in the morning and closes at 4 am, which means it is closed for only two hours out of 24 hours. The cafe has two branches, one is in Hitec City and another one in Gachibowli. These two branches offer a range of books to keep bibliophile customers engaged.

4. The Coffee Cup

The management of ‘The Coffee Cup’ cafe has come up with a unique idea. Located in Sainikpuri, this cafe has wide collection of books for retail as well as reading purposes. You can pick up the interesting book you want to read while waiting for coffee and can go with a book back home too if you purchase it.

5. Roastery Coffee House

Roastery Coffee House is located in a bungalow in Banjara Hills. The cafe house offers free WiFi to customers who want to read e-books. So, if you want to have a healthy breakfast or amazing coffee, come here and enjoy it while reading favourite book online.

6. The Hole in the Wall café

This cafe at Jubilee Hills has three areas that are decked with wall art, bookshelves, and board games while its outdoor area has swings seats. You can enjoy an English meal here, apart for other popular dishes which are trending in the city currently.