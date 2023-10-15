7 dead, 8 injured in collision between truck, vehicle in Rajasthan

All seven died on the spot and the bodies were strewn on the road, the officer said, adding that three critically injured people were referred to Dungarpur.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th October 2023 10:52 pm IST
Telangana: Five people die after auto truck collide in Warangal
Representative image

Jaipur: Seven people died and eight sustained injuries in a collision between a truck and a vehicle in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The accident occurred near the Ratanpur border on the Delhi-Mumbai National Highway, Bichhiwada police station SHO Madanlal said.

Also Read
12 killed, 23 hurt in Mumbai-Nagpur expressway accident

All seven died on the spot and the bodies were strewn on the road, the officer said, adding that three critically injured people were referred to Dungarpur.

MS Education Academy

According to police, the truck rammed into the Force Trax Cruiser — a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) capable of seating up to 13 people — after its brakes failed. Due to the impact, the MUV overturned, they said.

Police said 21 people were travelling in the vehicle that was headed to Ahmedabad from Dungarpur while one of the occupants claimed that some people were even sitting on the roof.

“Some of the passengers were sitting on the roof of the MUV when the accident occurred. The driver of the vehicle was also killed,” he said.

According to one of the occupants of the ill-fated vehicle, Four of the deceased were identified as Dhanpal (24), Hemant (21), Rakesh (25), and Mukesh (25) while a girl aged around 14 years and two other bodies are yet to be identified, police said.

Senior police and administration officials, including District Collector Laxmi Narayan Mantri and Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria, reached the spot.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th October 2023 10:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button