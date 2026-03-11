7 held for forging govt documents to sell 400 sq yard plot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Seven accused persons were apprehended on Wednesday, March 11, in Malkajgiri for attempting to sell property through impersonation and forgery.

The primary accused, Vallala Prem Kumar, Kotla Nagendra Prasad, and Yelmati Sukumar Reddy had targeted a 400-square-yard open plot in Munuganoor Village in Abdullapurmet, Rangareddy.

Kumar, Prasad, and Reddy, all involved in multiple similar cases in the past, created fake versions of official government papers, including a death certificate, family certificate, legal heir certificate, and even prepared a counterfeit sale deed.

They used the documents to cheat the complainant, Garimella Kameshwar, police said in a release.

The police seized five mobile phones, a Dell laptop, and the forged sale deed dating back to 1987.

The seven accused include Indurthi Krishna Reddy, Muppalla Sujatha, Nalavalli Balamani, and Talari Sulochana.

The case was registered under Sections 338 (forgery), 336(3) (forgery with intent to cheat), 340(2), 316(2) (creating forged documents), 318(4) (cheating), read with Section 61(2) (Illegal act committed by two or more persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.