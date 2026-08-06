Hyderabad: Today, NTR is celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, known for his powerhouse performances, electrifying dance moves, and magnetic screen presence. While fans have witnessed his evolution from a Telugu superstar to a global icon, thanks to films like RRR, there are several fascinating aspects of his journey that remain lesser known. From his roots in classical dance to his talent as a singer, here are seven interesting facts that reveal a different side of the actor.

1. He Won National Award as a Child Artist

NTR played the young Lord Rama in Ramayanam (1996), which went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. He was only a teenager at the time.

2. He Was a National-level Badminton Player

Before cinema became his full-time career, NTR reportedly competed in badminton at the national level during his school years. Many fans are unaware that sports were a big part of his childhood

3. He Became a Leading Hero at Just 18

NTR stepped into the spotlight as a lead actor at the age of just 18 with Student No. 1. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film not only became a breakthrough success but also marked the beginning of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actor-director collaborations.

4. He Belongs to Andhra Pradesh’s Most Influential Family

His grandfather, N. T. Rama Rao, was both a legendary actor and a former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, while his father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, was also an actor and politician

5. His Loved Ones Still Call Him Tarak

While the world knows him as NTR, those closest to him still affectionately call him “Tarak.” His full name, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr., was given in honour of his legendary grandfather, making the nickname a cherished part of his identity.

6. Powerful Dialogue Delivery Is One of His Biggest Strengths

Beyond his action sequences and dance performances, NTR is admired for his impeccable dialogue delivery. His command over Telugu, flawless diction and emotional intensity have made several of his dialogues unforgettable, earning him immense appreciation from audiences and critics alike.

7. He Prefers to Stay Away From Social Events

Despite his massive stardom, he is known in the industry for maintaining a relatively private personal life and rarely making unnecessary public appearances.

From a child artist to a National Award winner and now one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, NTR’s journey continues to inspire millions. With an exciting slate of projects ahead, he will next be seen in Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, followed by his much-awaited collaboration with Trivikram in NTRxTrivikram. As anticipation continues to soar, fans eagerly await yet another remarkable chapter in the superstar’s illustrious career.



