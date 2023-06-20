7 Indian child actors who own multicrore homes

Mumbai: Young TV stars are doing exceptionally well for themselves and are making a mark in the industry. These remarkable individuals not only shine on screen but have also managed to achieve a level of success that most people can only dream of. Alongside their professional achievements, it is evident that these actors have also embraced luxurious lifestyles.

From owning some expensive cars to luxurious homes, these actors have never failed to wow us with their amazing hi-fi styles. So, here’s a look at some of the Indian child actors who have managed to accomplish the dream of owning multi-crore luxurious homes.

1. Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Indian television industry’s one of the youngest divas Jannat Zubair Rahmani is gaining more and more popularity with each passing day. Be it her television stints or her addictive Instagram reels, she is always on the receiving end of love and adoration from fans.

The media sensation rose to fame after starring in the hit show Phulwa in 2011. She became the owner of a house at the age of 20 years and seriously it is not everybody’s cup of tea.

She shared a glimpse of her new house getting constructed on Instagram in September 2022. Jannat is about to shift into her luxurious home.

2. Siddharth Nigam

From being a child actor to playing lead roles in several shows, Siddharth emerged enormously and gained an immense fan following. The actor recently bagged a huge opportunity of playing a pivotal role in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His performance was applauded by the critics as well as his fans.

The Aladdin actor recently took to Instagram to share a picture of making his dream into a reality at the age of 22 by sharing some happy photos of his new home. Have a look here!

3. Ruhaanika Dhawan

Child actress Ruhanika Dhawan who rose to fame with her role as Ruhi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein show is a proud owner of a new house. Yes, at the age of 15, the child actress is living the life of her dreams and shared the happy news with all her fans.

4. Ashnoor Kaur

From being a child artist to a diva, Ashnoor Kaur’s transformation is surely inspiring. The Jhansi Ki Rani actress was last seen in the popular show Patiala Babes.

Apart from being a talented actress, the gorgeousness is known as a trendsetter for her sultry fashion picks and enjoys a massive fan following of eight million on Instagram.

Not just this! At the age of 18, Ashnoor possesses a luxurious apartment and a swanky car in one of the poshest areas of Mumbai.

5. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 16, has won the hearts of many with her acting skills and confident personality.

Despite her young age, she has achieved many milestones and has become one of the top actresses in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Sumbul shared the great news with her fans that she has purchased a new house in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The actress shared a glimpse of her new lavish abode with her fans through her first YouTube vlog.

6. Avneet Kaur

Everything was not easy in Avneet’s life too, but she achieved this success with her hard work and passion. She now lives an extremely successful life as she owns a magnificent house in Mumbai along with a walk-in closet!

A walk-in closet at the age of 21? She sure is enjoying her life.

7. Ashi Singh

Also known as Naina from her hit daily soap Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Ashi Singh is another established actress who has made a special place in her fans’ hearts. The secret diaries actress purchased a luxurious home in 2021 when she was 23. In an interview with Times of India, the actress revealed that she bought it as a gift for her mother.

Owning a property in Mumbai is undoubtedly a big deal and purchasing a luxurious flat in the city of dreams is still a dream for many. However, these young actors have proved that along with determination, hard work, and patience, you can surely make them come true.