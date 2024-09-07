7 injured as flight from Singapore to China hit by turbulence

Singapore: Seven people were injured when a no-frill Scoot flight from Singapore to the Chinese city of Guangzhou hit turbulence.

One person was taken to the hospital, The Straits Times reported.

Scoot said the flight encountered turbulence as it was approaching Guangzhou on Friday morning, adding that the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft landed uneventfully at 9.10 am local time.

Scoot flight TR100 departed from Singapore around 5.45 am, The Straits Times said, citing data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.

“We can confirm that four passengers and three crew members received medical assistance immediately upon arrival in Guangzhou. As at Sept 6, 8.30 pm local time, one passenger was hospitalised for further observation,” said Scoot.

Scoot said that its priority was the welfare of its passengers and cabin crew and it would provide all necessary support and assistance required.

It did not elaborate on the number of passengers and crew on board the flight, according to the broadsheet.

Data from FlightRadar24 showed that the plane was flying at 35,000 feet at about 500 knots more than midway through its flight before it suddenly dropped 25 feet and slowed to 262 knots. The data then showed the plane returning to its original altitude and speed.

Data from FlightRadar24 showed that the plane was flying at 35,000 feet at about 500 knots more than midway through its flight before it suddenly dropped 25 feet and slowed to 262 knots. The data then showed the plane returning to its original altitude and speed.