Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that a bus with Nagaland number plate was on its way to Delhi from Rae Bareli, when at around 12.45 am it collided with a car coming from the wrong lane.

7 killed, 25 injured in bus-car collision on highway in UP's Etawah
: Etawah: Policemen speak with an injured at a hospital after a collision between a double-decker bus and a car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, in Etawah, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. At least seven people were killed and 25 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Etawah: Seven people were killed and 25 injured early Sunday when the bus they were on fell into a ditch after a collision on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Usrahar area in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that a bus with a Nagaland number plate was on its way to Delhi from Rae Bareli, when at around 12.45 am it collided with a car coming from the wrong lane.

According to the SP, the driver of the car, who had been coming from Lucknow and going to Agra, must have fallen asleep and entered the wrong lane.

The collision sent the bus careening into a roadside ditch and flip over.

The injured, one of them critical, have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

The SP said there were about 60 people on the bus.

