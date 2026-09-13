7 men arrested for hunting peacocks in Karnataka’s Yadgir

Yadgir: Seven men have been arrested after the Regional Forest Department allegedly caught them hunting peacocks in the Baggalumadu forest area near Motanahalli in Yadgir taluk.

The arrests on Saturday, September 12, followed information received by forest officials about a group allegedly entering the forest to hunt peacocks. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, forest personnel conducted a raid and detained seven persons at the location.

The suspects were identified as Ningappa, Vasudeva, Kareppa, Kantappa, Yallalinga, Basavaraj and Mallappa. According to forest officials, the accused are from villages in Chittapur taluk of the neighbouring Kalaburagi district.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Officials seized the carcasses of two peacocks during the raid. Six country-made guns, allegedly used by the suspects for hunting, were also recovered.

A case has been registered by the Yadgir Regional Forest Department under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged hunting and is also examining whether the accused had been involved in other wildlife offences.

Forest officials step up surveillance

Peacocks are protected wildlife, and hunting them is prohibited under the law. Forest officials have stepped up surveillance in forest areas following reports of illegal hunting and suspected trade in peacock meat and other body parts.

The Yadgir case also comes shortly after a separate wildlife offence reported in Chikkaballapur. The Bengaluru Forest Mobile Squad had raided a farmhouse near Baiyappanahalli after receiving information about the alleged illegal hunting and sale of peacock meat.

During the raid, officials reportedly recovered around 3 kg of peacock meat along with bones and feathers and rescued a live peacock.

Investigators allegedly found that Sadiq Pasha, a relative of the farmhouse owner, was involved in hunting peacocks and selling the meat. Authorities also suspected that peacock bones were being supplied for alleged occult-related practices. Sadiq Pasha was arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act in that case.

The Yadgir forest department is continuing its investigation into the latest arrests.